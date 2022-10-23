Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.81

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $22.20. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 5 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

