Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.53

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.53 and traded as low as $32.28. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 1,794 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

