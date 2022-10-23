IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.65. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 144,236 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

