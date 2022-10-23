Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.23

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.23 and traded as low as $31.29. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 1,753 shares.

Internet Initiative Japan Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

