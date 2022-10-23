Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.72 ($0.07), with a volume of 126,599 shares.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.14 million and a P/E ratio of 114.40.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.