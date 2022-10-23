Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $10.72. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 172,986 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 593,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 131,693 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,567 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.