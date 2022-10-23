Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $10.72. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 172,986 shares.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
