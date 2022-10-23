Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.67

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.67 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 21.10 ($0.25). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 115,881 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £109.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.66.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

