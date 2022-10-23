Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares changing hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Rockwell Diamonds
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
