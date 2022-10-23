TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $11.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 122,664 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.70%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

