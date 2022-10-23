Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,441.26

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,441.26 ($41.58) and traded as low as GBX 3,300 ($39.87). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,310 ($40.00), with a volume of 20,356 shares traded.
Bioventix Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £172.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,626.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,331.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,442.22.
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
