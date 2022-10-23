Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 318.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.