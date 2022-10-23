Credit Suisse Group Trims Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price to $12.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $981.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $496,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

