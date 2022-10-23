Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

