Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $230.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

