IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

