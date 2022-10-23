Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.