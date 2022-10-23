J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.32 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

