StockNews.com Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.61.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
