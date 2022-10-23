StockNews.com Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

