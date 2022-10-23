Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.