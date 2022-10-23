Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.