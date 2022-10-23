StockNews.com Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.
LivaNova Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
