StockNews.com Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

