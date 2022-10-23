Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

