Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
