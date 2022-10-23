Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

