Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,474 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
