Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 4.0 %

TKR opened at $66.75 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

