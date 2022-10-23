Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 248,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.