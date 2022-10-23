MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $2,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 262.1% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

