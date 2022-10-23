Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

