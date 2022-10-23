Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

