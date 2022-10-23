Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

