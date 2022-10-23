Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 557.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $101.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

