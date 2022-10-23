Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.03. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

