Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Premier Financial worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

