Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $7.52 Million in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

