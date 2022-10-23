Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

