Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of WESCO International worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCC. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $126.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $123.95. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 577,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,704,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

