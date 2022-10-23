Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Malibu Boats worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $78.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

