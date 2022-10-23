Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $47.46 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

