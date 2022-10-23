News (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of News by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of News by 6,548.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

