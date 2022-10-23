News (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of News by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of News by 6,548.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.