News (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.37.
News Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86.
News Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at News
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of News by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of News by 6,548.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.