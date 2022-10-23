Compass Point Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.36.

OneMain Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE OMF opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in OneMain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in OneMain by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in OneMain by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

