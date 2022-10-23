Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

