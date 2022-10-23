NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.