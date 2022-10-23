Evercore ISI Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $240.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.95.

Shares of SHW opened at $207.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.39. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

