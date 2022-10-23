Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $515.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $640.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day moving average is $447.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

