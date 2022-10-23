Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

