Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.54.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $122.45 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.