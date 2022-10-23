Scotiabank Cuts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,882.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.