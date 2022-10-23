Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Owens Corning by 90.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

