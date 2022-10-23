Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Compass Point to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

