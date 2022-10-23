Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Organogenesis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

