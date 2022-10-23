Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $128.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,048 shares of company stock valued at $91,075,782 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

